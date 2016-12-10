Lava Launches Metal 24 Dual SIM feature phone with 1000mAh Battery for Rs. 2000

The Indian mobile handset company Lava has recently launched X50 Plus smartphone in this year and now they have come up with a new Metal series feature phone in India called Metal 24. It comes with a full metal body design and supports additional inbuilt language English and Hindi. The Lava Metal 24 will be available in both Online and offline retail stores across the nation at a price tag of Rs. 2,000. The phone will be available in Black and Gun Metal color option.



It features a 2.4-inch TFT display with QVGA (320 x 240) resolution that offers a pixel density of 167 PPI. The phone comes packed with 1000mAh Li-Ion removable battery. On the rear, it sports 1.3-megapixel camera with Digital zoom, Flash and it is capable of recording a Video also. It comes powered by MediaTek MT6261D processor and has a microSD card slot option for extending the storage of the phone up to 32GB.

The Metal 24 comes with pre-loaded games like Snake and Need of Speed. It sports Dual SIM slots that support 2G connectivity. The other connectivity option includes Internet browsing (EDGE), Bluetooth v3.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM-radio, and USB-PC port connectivity. The phone can also record an audio from FM-radio while it is plugged in. It measures 122x51x11mm dimensions.