Leagoo P1 Smartphone with Dual Rear Cameras & 4,000mAh Battery Launched For $39

Little Chinese handset maker Leagoo is known for releasing low-end smartphones with affordable specifications in the market. Now, this company has come to the market with the same strategy and unveiled a new smartphone and is offering a low price. It is called as Leagoo P1 and is priced at just $39 (approx. Rs. 2491 in India). This new phone is offering very good specifications including a dual rear camera setup at the back and large battery capacity. Also, this new phone is running on the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box.

At this price range, the other manufacturers haven’t provided affordable specifications and only provide basic specifications. Talk about the specifications, and the Leagoo P1 smartphone supports a dual rear camera setup which contains an 8MP main camera and 5MP additional camera with an extra-wide f/2.2 aperture, which captures beautiful moments even in the low-light environments. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie sensor with 77.9-degree viewing angle and 3P lens which helps to take beautiful selfies.

Battery capacity is the key to mobile phone endurance which is backed by a 4,000mAh capacity battery with 630:1 battery density ratio and 500 cycles / 90% initial rated capacity. Also, this phone has a 1.5A quick charge support with 10W charging power which provides a full battery in just 150 minutes. The other specifications are very basic. The Leagoo P1 sports a 5-inch display which has a 720p pixel resolution and is offering a 294ppi of pixel density. It is a dual SIM phone which carries a 4G LTE network.

Under the hood, it comes powered by a quad-core MT6580A processor coupled with Mali 400 Graphics. This phone would be available in three variants such as 8GB + 1GB RAM, 16GB + 2GB RAM, 32GB + 3GB RAM. Moreover, this phone is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, OTG support, and more. Sensors on the smartphone include Distance Sensor, Light Sensor, G-Sensor, E-Compass

