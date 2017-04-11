LeEco Launches Le Pro3 AI Edition Smartphone with ‘LeLe’ Digital Assistant

Just a day after canceling the $2 billion worth deal to purchase the Vizio, LeEco launched its latest flagship smartphone called Le Pro3 AI Edition today in China. It is the successor to the Le Pro3 which was unveiled at the U.S launch event. The Le Pro3 AI Edition is the company’s first smartphone to feature dual camera setup. It comes with an all-metal unibody design and runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow based eUI on top. Along with the Le Pro3 AI Edition, the company also announced the “LeLe” digital assistant that might be limited to the Chinese language.



Talking about the device specifications, the Le Pro3 AI Edition sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display and comes with a 2.5D curved glass laid on top. It comes with 4GB RAM and will be available in 32GB and 64GB storage variants. The 32GB storage variant is powered by MediaTek Helio X23 deca-core processor, whereas the 64GB RAM variant features much more powerful Helio X27 deca-core processor. As seen with the earlier launched LeEco smartphones, there is no MicroSD card slot for storage expansion. It even misses the 3.5mm Audio port and includes in-house CDLA technology that offers lossless audio through the USB Type-C port.

On the rear, the Le Pro3 AI Edition smartphone comes with a 13MP RGB sensor and a 13MP Monochrome sensor. The company is also offering DIY stickers for the Alien face shaped camera module. The device includes LE IMAGE AI engine for image processing to give better output from the dual camera setup. It also sports an 8MP front camera with wide-angle lens. This new device measures 152.4 x 75.1 x 7.5 mm and weighs 168 grams. With all these powerful hardware, the 4,000mAh non-removable battery on the Le Pro3 AI Edition should give more than a day long battery life.

Connectivity options included on this device are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. The device can be used for authorizing payments via WeChat and Alipay in China. Coming to the pricing, the 32GB storage variant is priced at 1799 Yuan (approx $260 / €245) while the 64GB storage variant costs 2399 Yuan (approx $350 / €330). It is now available to pre-order and comes in Gold, Champagne Gold, and Black color options. There is no information about the launch of this new dual camera smartphone in the U.S.