LeEco Le Pro3 & Le S3 to Get App Drawer with the Upcoming EUI Update

LeEco entered the U.S market with the LeEco Le Pro3 and Le S3 smartphones. While both the devices offer better specifications than other any devices at the same price, its UI is something that bothered many buyers. LeEco calls it Ecosystem User Interface (EUI), and it looks completely different to the stock Android UI. On top of it, we also have the LeEco apps like LE, Live TV, and LeMall. While there are many bugs in the software, the company hasn’t released software updates for any of their devices in the last few months in the U.S, India, and other markets. However, LeEco has finally announced to release the EUI update in the U.S in the few days for the Le Pro3 and Le S3 smartphones.

After taking into users feedback into consideration, the company added App Drawer on the both the devices. Just like most of the Android smartphones, it placed in the middle of the bottom dock of apps. This update also said to improved the camera capabilities of the smartphones. The Le Pro3 now can capture and process photos faster in the HDR mode, whereas the Le S3’s camera gains improvements in low-light photography. The company also improved the fingerprint sensor feedback for faster unlocking. Now, the LE app comes with parental controls which offer extra settings to control the usage of the app by kids.

The company also mentioned about the improvements to the streaming quality of the LE app. On the Le S3, the Wi-Fi speeds and Bluetooth reliability are now improved when using both the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth simultaneously. The users in the U.S will receive the notification about the new update. To manually update the device, go the Settings app and then to System Update in the menu, and follow the steps to install. In case, if you are facing any problem in updating your Le Pro3 or the Le S3 smartphone, shot your questions in the comments section below. We will try to find a way to solve the issue.

