Lenovo Confirms Entire Phab Series Phones with No Android 7.0 Update

Many Android Manufacturers have been releasing updates to their phones quiet lately compared to IOS devices. Lenovo is the Android smartphone manufacturer company today updated their software upgrade on its support page, which shows some device would get an update while few models wouldn’t make it. The support page has been revealing that few devices didn’t receive the update as well as tablets. And we have noticed that entire Phab series phones didn’t receive any upgrade.

The affected smartphones have not get the software update which contains Lenovo Vibe A, Vibe A Plus, Vibe C, Vibe K5 phones came with a Android 5.0, while Lenovo Zuk Z1 shipped with an Andorid 5.1 Lollipop OS. The other models have stay with an Android Marshmallow OS like Lenovo Vibe B, Vibe C2 and Vibe C2 Power models. Here is the list of smartphones haven’t received the update.



As of now, the company didn’t release a software update for the tablet including Tab3 7 Essential shipped with an Android 5.0 Lollipop OS while Tab3 10 Business model stay with Android Marshmallow operating system. The first series of phab & Phab plus device came with Android 5.0 Lollipop out of the box and the remaining phab series phone shipped with Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. Here, we have given list of tablets which haven’t receive a software update:



Source