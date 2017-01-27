Lenovo K6 Power Stock Firmware, Tool, Drivers & more – Download Now

Lenovo launched the K6 Power smartphone a couple of weeks back and soon after that the company also released the smartphone’s stable stock ROM download. If you don’t know what the stock ROM is, it is the image file of the stock ROM that comes pre-installed with the smartphone. If in case you end up bricking your new Lenovo K6 Power smartphone, then you can flash this particular stock ROM after that. This will bring back your device back to its original state, and you can have a fresh start from there.
About the smartphone
Lenovo K6 Power smartphone was launched by Lenovo a couple of weeks back, and it falls in the low-mid range category. It has a decent set of specs for the price at which it is offered. It is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor which is quite popular in the device in this particular price range. The K6 Power comes in a 2GB/3GB variant, and the company has now announced that they are going to launch a 4GB RAM variant as well quite soon. The device also comes with 16GB/32GB of internal storage which can be expanded upto 256GB via a microSD card.
On the front, the Lenovo K6 Power has a 5″ IPS LCD panel which has a resolution of 1920 x 1080. At the back, we are looking at a 13MP rear-facing shooter, and at the front, there is an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter.The whole entire is package is kept powered by a 4,000 mAh battery which is the USP of the smartphone. Well, it is indeed a great device for the price at which it is being offered. With that said, let now take a quick look at the device’s firmware details.
About the Firmware
This particular firmware of the smartphone is based on the Android version 6.0 Marshmallow. Also, the firmware which you are about to download will work with pretty much all models of the K6 Power. As mentioned earlier, if you end up bricking your smartphone while installation any other custom ROM, etc. , then you can flash this RO, and your device will be running the stock ROM again with which it shipped initially.
Download Lenovo K6 Power Stock Firmware
Installation
- The first step here is to download the Lenovo K6 Power Firmware from the link from the link given above.
- The next step is to install Qualcomm USB drives as well.
- Once you are done with the installation, the next step is to extract the .zip file which you downloaded from the link above.
- Now open the QPST Tool and browse the .mbm file from firmware folder.
- Once you do that, the select build will automatically select the update or stock ROM.
- Now click the load xml bottom, browse and select the “rawprogram_unsparse_without_qcn.xml” File and then choose Patch0.xml.
- The next step is to switch off your phone and connect it to a PC.
- Hit the donwload button and the donwload will start.
- Once the donwload finishes, disconnect your phone and switch it on again.
Do make a note here that the first reboot will take anywhere from 5 to 10 minutes, so you need to be patient. Stay tuned for more such tutorials.