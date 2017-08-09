Lenovo K8 Note Smartphone Launched in India, Pricing Starts from Rs. 12,999

Last year, Lenovo released the Lenovo K5 smartphone followed by K5 Note & K5 Plus devices. Also, the company has Introduced the successors of these devices such as Lenovo K6 and K6 Note, but surpassingly the Plus variant didn’t launch while it has come up with K6 Power Phone. Now, this brand has skipped the K7 series of smartphones and has today launched the K8 Note smartphone in India for a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for 32GB model and Rs. 13,999 for the 64GB variant which will be available exclusively on Amazon India and sales starts from August 18th onwards.



Talking about specifications, It comes powered by an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box and has a nano coating design with Splash Resistant feature which can handle water sprinkle on your device. Also, the K8 Note sports a 5.5-inch FHD display which has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and is offering a pixel density of 401ppi. Moreover, it has a 2.5D curved glass on top of it and features the Corning Gorilla Glass with oleophobic coating, which can protect the device from the scratches, smudges and minor drops.

It is a dual 4G SIM phone which has a dedicated SD card slot supporting up to 128GB. The K8 Note is enclosed with a ViLTE support and is powered by a 4,000mAh capacity battery with the support of 15W turbo charging feature, which keeps going all the day battery juice without having power worries. There is a 32GB & 64GB of internal storage options which is paired with 3GB RAM & 4GB RAM respectively. It comes packed with a fingerprint sensor which is placed at the rear panel for unlocking device.

The K8 Note is equipped with a TheaterMax support which would be allowing users to see all the content in the larger screen via VR headset and also has a Dolby Atom sound technology which give cinematic sound experience. Under the hood, it is supercharged with a 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio X23 deca-core processor coupled with ARM Mali-T880 MP4 graphics, which gives smooth multitasking experience. For photography, the K8 Note’s dual camera system is composed with a 13MP main camera and a 5MP RGB sensor, while the other hand, there is a 13MP front snapper.

Connecting options include Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS navigation support, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro-USB port and more. It has a 154.5 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 180 grams. This phone will be available in Venom Black and Fine Gold variants. The company will also be working on a new device which is called as Lenovo K8 Plus which was spotted Geekbench site with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, 32GB ROM, 3GB RAM and Helio P25 chipset.