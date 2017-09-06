Lenovo K8 Plus Smartphone with Dual Rear Cameras & 4,000mAh Battery Launched For Rs. 10,999

Lenovo has recently skipped K7 series and launched the K8 Note smartphone in India at a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for 32GB model and Rs. 13,999 for 64GB variant. Today, this company has unveiled a new smartphone in India which is called as Lenovo K8 Plus. It is the successor of the Lenovo K6 Power which was launched last year in India. This phone is priced at Rs. 10,999 which is exclusively available through Flipkart sales starts from tomorrow onwards, while Lenovo K8 Note was sold via Amazon India. It will be avaiable in Fine Gold and Venom Black color options. It



The Lenovo K8 Plus smartphone comes powered by an with stock Android which is Nougat 7.1.1 OS and sports a 5.2-inch display which has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and offers a 424ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, this phone is enclosed with a 1.69GHz MediaTek Helio P25 (MT6757CD) octa-core processor paired with Mali T880 graphics, while the Lenovo K8 Note packed with an Helio X23 chipset. It supports a dual SIM phone offering a 4G LTE network for faster internet speeds.



The main highlight of this smartphone is the dual rear camera setup which is having the same camera sensors on the Lenovo K8 note. It contains a 13MP monochrome sensor and a 5MP RGB sensor with f/2.0 aperture and is capable of recording videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. On the front, there is an 8MP secondary camera with party Flash feature, which helps to capture beautiful selfies even in the dim light conditions.



This phone houses a 32GB of internal storage which is packed with a 3GB RAM or 4GB RAM, which is further expandable via microSD card slot. This phone is fueled by a 4,000mAh capacity battery which would last a power more than a day of normal usage, and additionally, it has a multimedia features such as DolbyATMOS and TheatreMAX 2.0, which provides great sound experience to the consumer. To Recall, the Lenovo K8 Note phone sports a 5.5-inch FHD Display, 4,000mAh capacity battery, Fingerprint sensor, 32GB + 3GB RAM, 64GB + 4GB RAM, deca-core 2.3GHz processor and MediaTek Helio X23 chipset.