Lenovo K8 Plus Smartphone To Launch on September 6th in India

Lenovo has recently skipped K7 series and launched the K8 Note smartphone in India at a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for 32GB model and Rs. 13,999 for 64GB variant. However, we have now another report is that this brand will be working on another device named as Lenovo K8 Plus. It is planning to launch in India on September 6th which has been posted a teaser image on Twitter. Earlier, this phone has spotted on Geekbench site with few specifications.

Do you look at your smartphone and always #KraveForMore? It's time to end that with the new and powerful #LenovoK8Plus. Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/NW97M9oAQ6 — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) August 29, 2017



As per the Geekbench listing, the K8 Plus would be packed with stock Android which is Nougat 7.1.1 OS and would offer a 32GB of internal memory coupled with 3GB of RAM. It would have a 1.69GHz MediaTek Helio P25 (MT6757CD) octa-core processor paired with Mali T880 graphics. Besides, the other hard-core specifications have not revealed yet like a display, camera, and battery. This device has recorded a single-core score of 861 and a multi-core score of 3761.

The company launched the Lenovo K5 Plus smartphone last year after introducing the Lenovo K5 and K5 Note devices. Also, the company has unveiled the successors of these devices such as Lenovo K6 and K6 Note, but surpassingly the Plus variant didn’t launch while it has launched the K6 Power smartphone. To Recall, the Lenovo K8 Note phone sports a 5.5-inch FHD Display, 4,000mAh capacity battery, Fingerprint sensor, 32GB + 3GB RAM, 64GB + 4GB RAM, deca-core 2.3GHz processor and MediaTek Helio X23 chipset.