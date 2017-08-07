Lenovo K8 Plus Smartphone Listed on GeekBench with Helio P25 & 3GB RAM

Lenovo has recently confirmed about its upcoming smartphone launching in India on August 9th called Lenovo K8 Note which would be exclusive to Amazon India. Also, this company has teased a video of its forthcoming smartphone in the Note series which is named as Lenovo K7 Note, but it doesn’t reveal when will be launching this device. However, we have now another report is that this brand will be working on another device which has been leaked on Geekbench site dubbed as Lenovo K8 Plus.



As per the Geekbench listing, the K8 Plus would be packed with stock Android which is Nougat 7.1.1 OS and would offer a 32GB of internal memory coupled with 3GB of RAM. It would have a 1.69GHz MediaTek Helio P25 (MT6757CD) octa-core processor paired with Mali T880 graphics. Besides, the other hard-core specifications have not revealed yet like a display, camera, and battery. This device has recorded a single-core score of 861 and a multi-core score of 3761.

The company launched the Lenovo K5 Plus smartphone last year after introducing the Lenovo K5 and K5 Note devices. Also, the company has unveiled the successors of these devices such as Lenovo K6 and K6 Note, but surpassingly the Plus variant didn’t launch while it has launched the K6 Power smartphone. Now, this brand may skip the K7 series of smartphones and is confirmed the launch of Lenovo K8 Note Android Phone on August 9th.

The Lenovo K8 Note smartphone would be powered by an Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box. It would come with a 32GB and 64GB storage options that coupled with a 3GB & 4GB RAM respectively. The K8 Note would keep with a MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core processor with ARM Mali-T880 MP4 graphics. It would offer a competitive price in the market about 13,000 INR. Now, we don’t know when will launch the K8 Plus smartphone as we expect it might launch along with K8 Note device.