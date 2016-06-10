Lenovo launches Phab 2 & Phab 2 Plus with 6.4″ display, 4050mAh Battery

Apart from Tango Smartphone, The Chinese handset maker has introduced another two new models in the part of phab series called Lenovo Phab 2 and Phab 2 Plus. These models are successors of the previous year launched devices such as Lenovo Phab and Phab Plus. Both these models are running on the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. Both models will be available in Gunmetal Grey and Gold color variants. They come with a metal unibody design with rounded edges and resolution has to be changed. The Lenovo Phab 2 Plus smartphone has high-end specifications and in addition to fingerprint sensor added while on Phab 2 smartphone has missed this features with mid-range specifications.

Lenovo Phab 2:

It comes with a slightly over-sized 6.4-inch IPS HD (1280 x 720 pixels) resolution and offers a 229 PPI of pixel density. The Hybrid Dual SIM enabled device equipped with a MediaTeK MT8735 Quad-core processor clocks at 1.3 GHz accompanied by Mali-T720 MP2 Graphics. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, 3G HSPA+, Wi-Fi, A-GPS, Bluetooth, and FM radio. It has a 32 GB internal storage which will expand up to 128 GB via microSD card slot and 3 GB RAM.

The device has an active noise cancellation feature based on triple array microphone system. It bears a 13-megapixel autofocus rear camera with PDAF and LED flash and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with 85-degree wide-angle lens. It can record videos upto 1080p at 30 frames per second. The handset comes powered by a massive 4050mAh battery that can be lost a battery life more than a day of daily usage. It measures 174.9 x 88.9 x 9.6 mm and weight is around 200 grams. It is priced at just $199 (approx. Rs.13293) and will be shipped from July 2016.

Lenovo Phab 2 Plus:

It has similar specifications available on the Phab 2 handset except screen resolution and chipset. The 6.4-inch display has a Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution and offers a 344 PPI of pixel density. It comes powered by 1.3 GHz octa-core processor coupled with MediaTek MT8783 SoC which accelerates Mali-T720 MP3 Graphics.

The Lenovo Phab 2 Plus smartphone has a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device and measures 173.89 x 88.3 x 5.5-9.6 mm of dimensions and is the weight around 218 grams. It is priced at $299 (approx. Rs. 19970) and will be available in June 2016.