Lenovo Moto M Smartphone to Launch in India on December 13th

The smartphone-based company Motorola Moto owned by Lenovo has sent the invites to media for an event in Mumbai on December 13th, where they would be announcing their new mid-range smartphone called Moto M in India. It is the first Motorola smartphone with the full metal body design. The Moto M had earlier gone on sale in China at CNY 1,999 and we can be expected the smartphone price to be around Rs. 20,000 in India. The device will be available in Gold, Grey and Silver colors option.



It flaunts with a large 5.5-inch Super AMOLED full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels that gives a pixel density of 401 PPI and with 2.5D glass on the top of it. The phone runs on Android Marshmallow v6.0 out of the box. It comes powered by a powerful MediaTek Helio P15 Octa-core processor with a clocking speed of 2.2 GHz paired with 3GB of RAM that allows multi-tasking with no lag or delay. Onboard it packs with 32GB internal storage with an expandable storage option via microSD card up to 128GB.

On the rear panel, it sports a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, Dual-LED flash which can be able to record a video at a 1080p pixel at 30 frames per seconds. There is 8-megapixel front-facing camera which helps to take better Selfie pictures and record a video. It is the first smartphone that comes equipped with a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel in circular shape rather than on the front panel as seen on several other Moto series smartphone. The phone integrated with the Dolby audio system which is located on the bottom of the smartphone that improves the sound experience.

It is a 4G LTE smartphone with Dual Hybrid SIM slot support, which means either secondary SIM slot, can be used for SIM card or microSD card. The device is backed by a 3050mAh Non-removable battery that supports Turbo Charging. The Moto M comes with water splash proof that means the phone can survive in rain splashes and also it is a dust proof smartphone. It include connectivity option include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Infrared, Bluetooth v4.1, NFC, VoLTE, EDGE, GPRS, 3.5mm audio jack, A-GPS, and USB Type-C port connectivity.