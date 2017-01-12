Lenovo P2 Smartphone with 5.5″ FHD Display & 5100mAh Battery Launched

The Chinese Multinational technology company Lenovo has launched its new smartphone in India called Lenovo P2. The smartphone has already gone on sale exclusively at Flipkart in Gold and Graphite Grey color option. Lenovo P2 is available in two variants 3GB RAM variant which is priced at Rs. 16,999 and 4GB RAM option that is priced at Rs. 17,999. The key feature of the Lenovo P2 is its massive 5100mAh battery for which the company claims that it gives Active standby up to 32 days and 79 hours of Talk Time in 4G connectivity.



The smartphone features a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen display with full HD resolution that offers vivid imagery and crystal clear sharpness. It runs on Android Marshmallow v6.0.1 out of the box with pre-loaded apps. The physical home button comes equipped with the fingerprint scanner that unlocks the phone within a fraction of seconds. There is also a One-Key power saver flip button located on the left side panel that helps to save battery life with the flip of the switch.

On board the smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz speed paired with Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB or 4GB of RAM that helps to keep the smartphone run smoother with no lag. There is 32GB of internal storage for storing media files or other documents, and that can be further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot for that the SIM 2 slot has to be used. It is a Dual SIM smartphone with Hybrid SIM slot which means the user can either use the slot 2 for SIM card or microSD card.

On the rear panel, the smartphone is integrated with a 13-megapixel camera with single LED flash, auto-focus that allows video recording at 1080p resolution. There is 5-megapixel front-facing camera with beauty filters for taking beautiful Selfies and also record a video. It is a 4G compatible smartphone that supports a band speed up to 300Mbps download speed and 50Mbps upload speed. The other connectivity option includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth v4.1, GPRS, EDGE, HSPA+, VoLTE, FM-radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, A-GPS and Micro USB 2.0 port connectivity.

The sensor of the smartphone includes Vibration, Gravitation, Proximity, Light, Gyroscope and Magnetometer sensor. It measures 153mm height, 76mm width, 8.3mm thickness and weighs 177 grams. If you have any query, just comment it below in the comment section below and stay tuned to Android Advises for more tech news.