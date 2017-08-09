Lenovo P3 Smartphone Leaked with Massive 6GB RAM & 64GB Storage

Lenovo has skipped the K7 Note and launched K8 Note smartphone in India with two variants 32GB & 64GB models and priced at 12,999INR & 13,999INR respectively. Also, plus variant of the K8 smartphone was spotted on Geekbench site with Helio P25 chipset and Nougat 7.1.1 operating system. However, the company is developing a new terminal in the vibe-seres lineup which will be called as Lenovo P3 a.k.a Lenovo Vibe P3.



It was the successor of the Lenovo P2 smartphone which was launched early this year at a price tag of Rs. 16,999 for 3GB RAM model and Rs. 17,999 for 4G RAM variant. Now, the company has dropped these models pricing and now available for Rs. 12,499 for 3GB RAM model and Rs. 14,499 for 4GB variant. However, it has been leaked few of hardware specifications of the upcoming Lenovo P3 smartphone in online.

The P3 would pack with the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and will be a 5.5-inch display which we have seen on the Lenovo P2 Phone, but at the time of launch, it might be changed the screen of the device. It might come with a Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. This phone will be offered a 32GB & 64GB internal storages which will pack with a 4GB of RAM and 6GB RAM.

It would offer a 16MP primary camera and will be an 8MP selfie snapper while its predecessor came with a 13MP rear camera & 5MP front-facing camera. It would be boosted with a massive 5,000mAh capacity battery where as its predecessor packed with a 5100mAh battery. As of now, we don’t have any information regarding pricing & availability of the device.

Make a note: The feature image of Lenovo P2.