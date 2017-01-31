Lenovo Vibe K5 Stock Firmware, Tool, Driver [Vo-LTE] – Download Now

Lenovo announced the Vibe K5 smartphone last year in the month of February. This is again one of the most successful smartphones from Lenovo as they sold a lot of them. Soon after the launch of this smartphone, the company made the stock ROM for this smartphone available for users. If you don’t know what stock ROM is, you can simply install the stock ROM to bring your smartphone back to the way it was when you got it. For instance, if you end up bricking your device while installing any custom ROM, then you can simply flash this particular ROM and bring it back to life.

About the smartphone

The Lenovo Vibe K5 smartphone was launched in the month of April last year, and it is a mid-range device in the market. It features a 5″ IPS LCD on the front with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8929 Snapdragon 415 processor along with Adreno 405 GPU. The smartphone has 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of internal storage. On the camera side of things, we have a 13MP camera on the front which is good for 1080p videos, and there is also a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. The whole package is kept powered by a 2750 mAh battery.

About the Firmware

In this tutorial, we will be using the stock firmware which the smartphone shipped with. Out of the box, the Lenovo Vibe K5 was running on Android Lollipop OS, and hence the stock ROM which we are using here is also running the same. This firmware is compatible with Lenovo Vibe K5 only which is also known as A6020a40. Do make a note that we have also included a firmware which will enable the Vo-LTE support in the smartphone. Hence be sure to download the appropriate firmware which you are looking for from the links given below.

Lenovo Vibe K5 A6020a40 s022

Lenovo Vibe K5 A6020a40 s027

Lenovo Vibe K5 A6020a40 s029

Lenovo A6020a40 s033

Lenovo A6020a40 s034

A6020a40 s034 to s102 Recovery [Volte]

Follow the below-given guide carefully if you wish you install the stock ROM for the Lenovo Vibe K5.

Installation

Assuming that you have downloaded all the necessary files which you wanted to flash, we can now proceed with the instalaltion The first step is to extract the downloaded .zip file which you downloaded the from the links given above. Now once that is done, simply open QPST Tool. Once you are in the tool, click the browse button and browse to the file with “.mbn” extension from the firmware folder. Once that is done, the select build will automatically select the update or stock ROM preference. The next step is to load the XML file, and you can do that by clicking the load XML button and browsing for the file “rawprogram_unparse_without_qcn.xml.” After selecting this, choose Patch0.xml. Once you do this, all your previous data will be lost. Now it is time to switch off your phone and connect it to your PC. Once you are connected, hit the download button and it will start flashing once it is done. Once the flashing is done, you can now disconnect the phone and power it on. Now you will see that your device has been reverted to the stock ROM with which it was shipped with.

Do make a note that the first reboot may take longer since it has to set everything from scratch. Hence we suggest you be patient with it. If you have any queries with this, then be sure to let us know in the comment section below and stay tuned for more tutorials like this.