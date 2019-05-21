Lenovo Z6 Lite Confirmed to come with Snapdragon 710 Chipset along with Triple Rear Cameras

The Lenovo Z6 Lite is scheduled to be launched in China tomorrow and was rumored to come with the latest Snapdragon 730 SoC but the company has confirmed that it is going include a Snapdragon 710 chipset on the upcoming device. Lenovo posted a new teaser image revealing the processor that is going to be used on the Z6 Lite phone. We can expect this device to be a China exclusive smartphone and we should wait and see if Lenovo has some other plans this time.

The upcoming device will be coming with the latest Android 9 Pie Operating system with ZUI on top and should be getting further updates also when available. According to earlier leaks, the device is going to come with a waterdrop style notch display on the front with Full HD+ resolutions and HDR10 playback support. Furthermore, the handset will be coming with Dolby Atmos technology which will offer surround sound experience. The handset is going to be featured with All-star HD808040 GNSS chipset to offer up to 1m precision GPS tracking.

The Lenovo Z6 Lite might have an in-display fingerprint sensor similar to the Z6 Pro launched with 6.39-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (1080 × 2340 pixels) resolution. It came with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Furthermore, the device also had a 48MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a ToF 3D sensor. On the front, we can find a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture with AI features.

Well, we have to wait a few more hours to get all the information regarding this new device from Lenovo. Are you planning to get this upcoming smartphone? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more similar news and updates.