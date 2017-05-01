LG G6 Stock Firmware, Tool, Driver – Download Now

LG just recently launched the new G6 smartphone in the market, which is a successor to the existing LG G5. Now talking about the LG G6, it is one of the best devices that LG has ever launched and it is definitely better than the previously launched LG G5. The software on the G6 is also pretty different than the one on the G5 since and LG has specifically mentioned that. It comes with an unusual aspect ratio and hence LG has optimized the software on it to look good and take advantage of the display real estate.
Recently the company also released the software firmware for the same which you can download and install on your G6. If you have flashed a custom ROM and want to go back to the original stock version, etc. then you download this firmware and install the same manually. However, if you are wondering how to do it, then you are at in the right place. Today in this tutorial, we will be showing you exactly how to download and install the stock firmware, driver, etc. on your LG G6.
About the firmware
Talking about this firmware, it is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. As we all know that LG G6 comes with Nougat out of the box, this is no exception. This firmware as we mentioned earlier, was released just recently and it is an official firmware which LG has released for the device. Since this is a stock firmware which LG has released, you don’t have to worry about any kind of bugs, etc on this. This should work just fine and you won’t have any issues whatsoever if you install this stock firmware.
Prerequisite
There are certain things which you will need in order for this installation to work properly. Below are the prerequisites which you will need for this to work properly.
- First of all, to begin with, you will need some LG drivers to install this firmware. You can download the LG drivers here and then proceed with the other steps.
- You will obviously need the firmware file as well which you will be installing. You can download the firmware file from the link given below.
Installation
- Assuming that you have downloaded both the drivers as well as the firmware file, it is now time to proceed with the installation.
- The first step is to install the LG driver which you had just downloaded from the links above in the prerequisite section.
- Then you have to install the LGUP.msi file which you can downlaod from here. This is the flash tool which you will need to install this firmware.
- Now it is time to switch off the device and reboot into the download mode of the device to proceed further.
- You will also have to connect your device using a USB cable and while doing this, hold the volume up button as well.
- Once all this done, open the LGUP software which you have installed.
- Now, when you are in here, click on upgrade and select firmware file which you had downloaded earlier from the above given link after prerequisite.
- After you do this, it will begin the installation process and it will now reboot once the process is finished.
- You can now disconnet your device and once it reboots, you will see that your device has now rebooted into the new firmware.
Do make a note that the final installation may take more time than usual and hence it is suggested that you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries with this installaion, then be sure to let us know by dropping a comment down below. Also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.