LG G8 ThinQ Pricing Revealed in Korea, Will go for Pre-order from March 15

Recently at the MWC 2019, LG has revealed its flagship LG G8 ThinQ smartphone but has not revealed its pricing and availability. Today, LG has announced that the G8 ThinQ smartphone will be going for pre-order starting from Korea from 15th of March and will end on 21st March. The handset is been priced at 897,600 Korean Won (approx Rs. 55,000, US$790 and the handset will be on sale from 22nd of March 2019. LG is also offering free screen replacement for 1-year along with a free case as a part of the launch offer.

The flagship LG G8 ThinQ will come with a 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) FullVision OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This dual SIM variant will come with Boombox Speaker which is capable of stereo outwit with the new Crystal Sound OLED technology which uses the OLED display of the phone as an amplifier. The device will be powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and Adreno 640 GPU. The storage of the device is 128GB (UFS 2.1) which can be further extended up to a maximum of 2TB via microSD card slot.

This flagship will come out of the box with the latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system and will also get a further update once the next one is available. The handset comes with a 12MP camera sensor with f/1.5 aperture size on the rear which will be accompanied by a 16MP super wide camera with f/1.9 aperture size and a 12MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture size. For selfies, LG has included an 8MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture size and 3D ToF sensor.

There is a 3,500mAh battery with the support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 for fast charging. Global pricing and availability will be available for us soon after the Korea launch of the G8 ThinQ. Comment in the section below if you have more queries and stay tuned to Android Advices for similar news and updates.