LG GPad X2 8.0 Plus Tablet Launched with 8″ FHD Display & 6,300mAh Battery For $240

Recently, the South Korean giant LG Mobiles has launched the LG Q6 smartphone in India at a price tag of Rs. 14,990 which is exclusively available on the online shopping website which is Amazon India. Also, this brand is planning to launch their flagship phone in the part of V-series in coming weeks, which will be dubbed as LG V30. However, this brand has expanded their portfolio with an affordable Tablet in the GPad lineup named as LG GPad X2 8.0 Plus. This tablet has been listed on T-Mobile carrier with a full set of specifications and pricing.

This tablet is priced at a total price of $240 and also available for monthly plans such as $10 per month up to 24 hours. Talking about the specs, the LG GPad X2 8.0 Plus phone rocks 8.0-inch screen which has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and has a 283ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, it is powered by a 1.4GHz Snapdragon octa-core processor coupled with a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory, which would give an ideal performance when you two or more apps. Moreover, this tablet would support an external memory card up to 2TB via microSD card.

This Tablet is enclosed with an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box. For optics, it would offer a 5MP HDR rear-facing camera and has a 5MP front-facing camera with Autoshot feature. The connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS navigation, USB port, Stereo speakers and more. This tablet is measured by 8.61 x 5 x 0.27 inches in dimensions and is weighing around 10.22 ounces.

Also, it comes with a dock with kickstand accessory which is combined with an additional battery of 4,400mAh. This accessory is called LG GPad Plus. This Tablet battery is less than 2,000mAh battery but combined with a dock it reaches 6,300mAh huge battery capacity. Besides, this table has a time square mode which you can use as a nightstand companion. Also, it provides a Quick button that helps to launch your favorite app with the simple press of a button.

