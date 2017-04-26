LG K3 2017 Smartphone Now Available for Just $19.99 from US Cellular

Before launching its flagship smartphone LG G6, the South Korean company launched affordable smartphones under the K-series. The 2017 K-series smartphones include LG K3 2017, K4 2017, K8 2017, and K10 2017. Among all those devices, the LG K3 2017 is the cheapest and sports basic specifications. Now, the device is made available for just $19 by US Cellular. It was launched at $89.99, but US Cellular is currently offering $70 discount via its online store. Currently, the users can purchase the LG K3 2017 for just $19.99 via its online store.



It can be purchased on pre-pay without any contracts, means there is no additional price. Apart from purchasing the device for $19.99, the user needs to get the Simple Connect plan from US Cellular for $35 per month to actually use the device. Talking about the specifications of the LG K3 2017, it sports a 4.5-inch display with FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) resolution. It comes powered by Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor clocked at 1.1GHz and comes coupled with Adreno 304 GPU. The device includes just 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

If you feel that 8GB of storage isn’t enough for you, there is also a MicroSD card slot for further expansion of storage. The device comes backed by a 2,100mAh removable battery that should easily give a day long battery life considering its basic specifications. In the camera department, there is a 5MP autofocus camera on the rear with LED flash and a 2MP fixed focus camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, A-GPS, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port. It measures 133.9 x 69.75 x 9.44 mm and weighs 132 grams.

The device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the LG UX UI laid on top. As seen with the other affordable smartphones, the LG K3 2017 also comes with a polycarbonate shell. Even with a smaller 4.5-inch battery, there are thick bezels around the display making it bulkier. The power button is placed on the right edge, whereas the volume rocker can be spotted on the left edge. More than a primary device, the LG K3 2017 can be used as a secondary device. We don’t think the discount will be offered for a longer duration, get it ASAP to take advantage of the cheaper price tag.

