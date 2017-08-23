LG K8 Smartphone with Snapdragon 425 SoC & Fingerprint Sensor Launched For Rs. 9,999

South Korean giant LG Mobiles has unveiled the GPad X2 8.0 Plus Tablet on the T-Mobile carrier couple of days ago and is priced at a total price of $240 and also available for monthly plans such as $10 per month up to 24 hours. Recently, this brand has introduced the LG Q6 phone with 18:9 full display technology at a price tag of Rs. 14,999. However, the company also released the LG K8 smartphone at a price tag of Rs. 9,999. The LG K8 smartphone was announced last year and is now brought to Indian markets.



As per as specifications concern, this phone offers a 5-inch HD IPS display which gives a pixel density of 294ppi and has a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. It comes equipped with a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor paired with an Adreno 308 graphics and 1.5GB of RAM, which delivers ideal multitasking experience when you run more apps simultaneously. The LG K8 phone houses a 16GB of flash memory which also extends memory in further up to 32GB via microSD card slot.

For optics, this phone sports a 13MP autofocus rear-facing camera with LED flash and offers a 5MP selfie camera at the front for capturing selfies that you can share with your friends on social media platforms. It is a dual SIM phone offered by a 4G LTE network and is packed with an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro-USB port, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and more.

The LG K8 phone is enclosed with a 2,500mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver up to 18 hours of talk time and gives 490 hours of standby time. It is measured by a 144.5 x 72.1 x 8 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 144 grams. Like LG V20 phone, this phone also equipped with a fingerprint sensor with a power button located on the rear side. The company is also planning to launch LG Q6 successor in the Indian markets called as LG Q6 Plus and is expected price around 18,000INR.