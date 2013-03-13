LG Optimus 3D P920 smartphone users can now rejoice as in the due course of this tutorial we will be checking out on how you can upgrade your device’s current firmware version with the latest Jellybean 4.2 firmware. Unfortunately there are no updates on by when there will be official Jellybean 4.1 / 4.2 update be rolling out for Optimus 3D but till the time it arrives, you can always make use of custom ROM firmwares based on 4.2 / 4.1. As of now the best and the most stable Jellybean 4.2 firmware for Optimus 3D is Jellybam one which is basically a blend of AOKP, Paranoid and CM 10. With the goodness of all the three best custom ROM kernels, this one is not just a popular firmware but also comes with no force close issues.

So, in the due course of this article we will be checking out on what are the list of pre requisites you need to follow and then we will be checking out a detailed guide on how to apply this firmware update. Since this is the Custom ROM firmware, you will have to make sure that your Optimus 3D P920 smartphone is rooted. Download the “Root Checker” app from the Google PLAY Store to check on whether your phone is rooted or not.

If we talk of the new features in this Jellybam for LG Optimus 3D P920 smartphone, then this comes with all the latest Jellybean 4.2 apps which is a big plus as it comes with the most sort of the apps like an all new Gallery app, refreshed camera app, all new Google Gesture Keyboard and also not to forget an all new fresh user interface of Jellybean 4.2.

Express Pre Requisites:

Create a manual backup of all your data like SMS, Contacts, Call Log, APN Settings etc. with the help of below mentioned steps so as to make sure that just in case if the data gets lost or corrupted, the same can be restored with the below steps. Don’t use ROM Manager for creating the existing ROM Backup as it may brick the device.

SMS – Use “SMS Backup & Restore app”,

Contacts – Sync with the Gmail application,

Call Log – Call Log and Restore

Images, Songs, Videos, Files – Copy to internal / External SD Card,

APN and MMS Settings – Note down from the path “Applications > Settings > Wireless and Network > Mobile Networks > Access Point Names”

From the path “Settings > Applications > Development > USB debugging”, enable the USB Debugging and also make sure that your device is left with the minimum of 40% or the device will get turned off in the middle of rooting process.

Ensure that your phone is not Network Locked as if you apply this update in the network locked device, the device may even get bricked.

Disclaimer: Though we don’t like to give any disclaimers, the only thing we would like to tell you is that please follow all the instructions mentioned in this article or else there is a risk of bricking your device for which we should not be held responsible.

Let’s head over to the next step where we have mentioned a detailed guide on how to update your device with the latest jellybam 4.2 firmware which is based on the Jellybean firmware.

Procedure to Update LG Optimus 3D P920 with Jellybam 4.2 Firmware:

Assuming that your phone is already rooted, download the “ROM Manager” app from the Google PLAY Store and download the Jellybean 4.2 Package for LG Optimus 3D P920 smartphone in your computer.

Connect your device to the computer with the help of original USB cable and place the zip file in your device’s internal memory. Once you are done with the copying of zip file in your device, you can then disconnect the device and open the ROM Manager app so that your Optimus 3D smartphone can be entered in the recovery mode.

Once the device is entered in the recovery mode, select “Wipe Cache Data” and “Wipe Data” options for clearing all the cache data present in your device.

Now in recovery mode, select “install zip from sd card” and then choose the Jellybean 4.2 firmware package which you have placed in the device. Once selected, you need to wait for around 3 – 5minutes for the update to be applied successfully.

Once the firmware is updated successfully, your screen will show the message as “install zip from sd card completed”. Now, select “go back” and select “reboot system now” for booting the device in the normal mode.

To check on whether the firmware has been successfully applied or not, head over to the path “Settings > About Phone” where you will get to see the firmware version as jellybean 4.2.

Note: Just in a rare case if the device doesn’t boot up or show the home screen then remove the battery and reinsert the same to boot the device again in the normal mode.

So there you go, you can now successfully updated your device with the latest Jellybean 4.2 firmware in the form of Jellybam in your Optimus 3D Smartphone. Do share with us in the comments section just in case if you face any issues as we will try our level best to sort out the same at the earliest.

