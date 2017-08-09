LG Q6 Smartphone with 5.5 FHD+ FullVision Display Launched in India For Rs. 14,990

Two weeks ago, The South Korean giant introduced the device in the new series of Q-series lineup which is called as LG Q8 which is the mini variant of LG V20 phone. It is available in only Titan color option and is priced at £599.90 (approx $777 / Rs. 50,000). Earlier, this brand had unveiled three smartphones in the same series about four weeks ago which are named as LG Q6, LG Q6+, LG Q6 Alpha. Today, the company has launched the LG Q6 smartphone in India at a price tag of Rs. 14,990 which is exclusively available in the online shopping website which is Amazon India.



As for as specifications concern, the LG Q6 smartphone sports a 5.5-inch FHD+ FullVison display which has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution with 18:9 aspect ratio. It has curved corners with minimal bezels and rocks aluminum frame on sides. The hard core comes powered by the 64-bit Snapdragon 435 octa-core 1.4GHz processor coupled with Adreno 505 graphics. There is a 32GB of internal memory and packed with a 3GB of RAM.

This phone is running on the latest Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with LG UX 6.0 UI laid on top of it and has dual SIM support which carries 4G LTE network. It measures 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 149 grams. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-B 2.0 port. The Q6 is fueled by a non-removable 3,000mAh capacity battery which would last all the day battery juice without power worries.

For photography, there is a 13MP primary camera with LED flash and has an 8MP selfie snapper with wide angle lens which helps to capture all your precious moments in your life and is capable of recording videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. It supports Google Assistant as well. Most interestingly, the device doesn’t have the fingerprint sensor, but it supports Face Recognition feature for providing the security to your device. It will be available in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, and Terra Gold color options.