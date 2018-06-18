LG Q7 Android One Smartphone with 5.5” Display to be Launched in the US

LG is all set to launch its first ever Android One smartphone called as Q7 in the US. The handset will be exclusive for T-Mobile in the country but nothing is mentioned about its availability via other networks. The Android one program came to light in 2014 which offers stock Android with entry-level smartphones also. Recently we have seen, LG announcing Q7, Q7+, and A7a smartphones and later LG Q7 along with Q7+ was launched in South Korea.

The LG Q7 will sport a 5.5-inch FullVision display with 2160 x 1080 pixels(Full HD+) resolutions with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to run on the latest Android Oreo operating system out of the box and expected to receive further updates also. To power the handset, there is a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octane-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The handset will not sport any fingerprint sensor which we have seen on almost all the smartphones now.

There will be a 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support to charge the handset faster. The connectivity options include USB Type-C port and will also have NFC. The onboard memory will be 32GB which can be extended further with a microSD card. On the camera front, there is a 13MP sensor on the rear with PDAF and is either an 8MP or 5MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The LG Q7 is going to be certified for dustproof and waterproof with MIL-STD 810G certification for its durability. Apart from these, the handset will be coming with other connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS and few more along with all the sensors that are required for automation. The pricing of the handset is still not informed and global availability is also yet to be known. Are you planning to get this Android One device from LG? Comment in the section below and share your views on the same. Stay tuned to Android Advises for more news and updates.

Source