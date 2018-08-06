News

LG Q8 (2018) Smartphone Announced with FHD+ Display & military-level durability

LG Q8 (2018) is a new device from LG which will be the latest addition to the companies Q series. The handset will come with a built-in stylus along with a pop-memo and also comes with military grade durability MIL-STD 810G certification. Moreover, it is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance and is made available in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue color variants for 539,000 won (approx US$ 470) which will start going for sale in Korea soon but nothing about the global rollout is mentioned yet.

Coming to the specifications of the device, it will be sporting a 6.2-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio, giving 389 PPI. Out of the box, the handset will be coming with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system which will also be getting further updates when available. There is a 1.8GHz Octa-core Snapdragon processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. LG has provided a 3,300mAh battery on this device that comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 for fast charging.

On the camera front, we can find only a single camera sensor on the rear with 16MP which will have LED flash and PDAF. There is also a 5MP selfie camera with 100 degrees Super Wide Angle lens. The onboard storage on the device is 64GB which can be extended further up to a maximum of 2TB via microSD card slot. Apart from these, there is a fingerprint sensor on the rear to enhance the security levels.

The LG Q8 (2018) weighs 172 grams and measures 160.1 x 77.7 x 8.4mm and comes with the connectivity options like Bluetooth 4.2 LE, USB Type-C 2.0, GPS, AGPS and few more. As mentioned earlier, it is IP68 certified and also MIL-STD 810G certified. Are you planning to get this smartphone from LG? We need to wait a few more days to get this device. Stay tuned to Android Advices and comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same.

