LG U Smartphone with 5.2″ display and octa-core processor launched in South Korea

South Korean smartphone giant LG Mobile launched a new smartphone LG U in its home country. It will be exclusively available via a local operator from October 31. There is no information about the launch of this smartphone outside South Korea. But looking at the specifications of the smartphone it is an entry level device and comes with 5.2-inch display and octa-core processor built-in.



Talking about the specs of the smartphone, LG U comes with the dimension of 147.6 × 73.2 × 7.7mm along with 135 grams weight. It is available in three different colors White, Black, and Pink. It comes with 5.2-inch full HD display and resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The pixel density of the screen is 423PPI.

It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. It comes with 1.14GHz octa-core. The type of chipset is not known. It has 2GB RAM on board and 32GB internal storage. It supports micro SD card up to 2TB, which is nice.

Talking about the cameras of the smartphone, it comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera along with LED flash and there is an 8-megapixel front shooter as well for the selfie. The rear camera can record 1080p videos at 30 frames per second. The camera app comes with auto correction features like Beauty Shot and Auto selpi. The smartphone powered by a 3000mAh battery.

On the connectivity front, it is a 4G LTE smartphone and supports dual SIM cards. On the other hand, it comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS and 3G HSPA+, 2G, Edge/GPRS support on board. There are FM radio and 3.5mm jack and micro USB port as well on the smartphone. The smartphone also comes with a fingerprint scanner to enhance the security.

Source