LG starts rolling new update to its G6 in the US

LG G6 in the US starts receiving Android update and is currently hitting the handsets with the unlocked model numbers US997. This flagship model from LG has been getting many discounts and promotional offers from past few weeks and now LG has pushed the new update that weighs 640MB. LG has not mentioned about the change logs, but we can expect the normal bug fixes that come with most of the update and will also improve the performance and functionality.

The update is being rolled out via OTA update, and it might be hitting your device in a while. If you cannot wait till the update reaches your handset, you can always do it manually by heading into the settings of the handset and go to system update. You will find the update which had to be downloaded, and we recommend it to do on Wi-Fi as the size of the update is 640.40 MB.

Once the download is completed, backup all the important data and make sure the battery on the handset is more than 60 percent. It might take some time for the update to be installed and you will be intimated once the update completes. Coming to the specification of the handset, G6 sports a 5.7-inch Full vision display with QHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) OLED panel giving a pixel density of 564 PPI.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 530 GPU. The device will be available in 32GB as well as 64GB storage variants, and it can be further extended up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The device is IP68 rated and is powered by a 3300mAh battery on the rear. On the camera section, there is a 13 MP dual camera setup support with 5MP camera on the front. Did you receive the update? comment in the section below if you more queries on the same.

