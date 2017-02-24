LG Stylo 2 Plus on T-Mobile starts getting Android 7.0 Nougat Update

T-Mobile has started rolling the Android 7.0 Nougat to the LG Stylo 2 Plus in the U.S. The customers on T-Mobile who own the LG Stylo Plus should be delighted about the new Nougat update to their handset and the same has been confirmed by T-Mobile on its support website. The new software version is K5510p, and the users can download the update manually by heading to the setting of the device and check for the update that has to be downloaded and then installed.

Make sure that the data on the device is backed up and the charge is more than 50 percent. T-Mobile has also announced that it has added software stability and bug fixes with the latest update that comes with a size of 555MB. The update is also available over the air (OTA) and can be downloaded manually if you can’t wait for it to hit the device.

Coming to the specifications of the device, it comes with 5.7-inch HD TFT IPS In-Cell display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution that gives a pixel density of 257PPI with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top to protect it from scratches and falls. It also comes packed with a Stylus Pen, which helps to write & draw as per the user need and comes with features like Caligraphy Pen Mode, Screen-Off memo, Pop Scanner and QuickMemo+.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-core processor that clocks at 1.4 GHz coupled with Adreno 505 GPU and 2GB of RAM. There is a 13MP autofocus primary camera with LED flash which can record videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second and is accompanied with a 5MP selfie camera for calling. The device supports 4G connectivity and has a 2900mAh battery on the back to power it.

Do you own an LG Stylo 2 Plus on T-Mobile? Do let us know if you have received the update.

