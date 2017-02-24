News

LG Stylo 2 Plus on T-Mobile starts getting Android 7.0 Nougat Update

Posted on

T-Mobile has started rolling the Android 7.0 Nougat to the LG Stylo 2 Plus in the U.S. The customers on T-Mobile who own the LG Stylo Plus should be delighted about the new Nougat update to their handset and the same has been confirmed by T-Mobile on its support website. The new software version is K5510p, and the users can download the update manually by heading to the setting of the device and check for the update that has to be downloaded and then installed.

Make sure that the data on the device is backed up and the charge is more than 50 percent. T-Mobile has also announced that it has added software stability and bug fixes with the latest update that comes with a size of 555MB. The update is also available over the air (OTA) and can be downloaded manually if you can’t wait for it to hit the device.

Coming to the specifications of the device, it comes with 5.7-inch HD TFT IPS In-Cell display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution that gives a pixel density of 257PPI with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top to protect it from scratches and falls. It also comes packed with a Stylus Pen, which helps to write & draw as per the user need and comes with features like Caligraphy Pen Mode, Screen-Off memo, Pop Scanner and QuickMemo+.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-core processor that clocks at 1.4 GHz coupled with Adreno 505 GPU and 2GB of RAM. There is a 13MP autofocus primary camera with LED flash which can record videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second and is accompanied with a 5MP selfie camera for calling. The device supports 4G connectivity and has a 2900mAh battery on the back to power it.

Do you own an LG Stylo 2 Plus on T-Mobile? Do let us know if you have received the update. Also, comment in the section below if you have more queries.

Source

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A3 _ rear camera Samsung Galaxy A3 _ rear camera
19.2K
Firmware Update

How to install Android 6.0.1 Firmware for Galaxy A3 2017 SM-A320Y
Samsung Galaxy S4 Samsung Galaxy S4
4.3K
1
News

T-Mobile starts rolling out its new update to Samsung Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Tab 3 on its network
Honor 8 Honor 8
4.1K
News

How to install Stable B301 EMUI 5.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat on Honor 8
3.9K
Best of Android

Best Android Smartphones Under $300 to Buy from GearBest
3.4K
Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8 Plus to Come in 5.8″ & 6.2″ Screen Sizes
Verizon Verizon
3.3K
Verizon

Verizon Unveils New Unlimited Plan with HD Streaming for $80
3.2K
News

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat based LineageOS 14.1 for Huawei Y6

AndroidAdvices.com is not affiliated with Google or any of the device manufacturers listed on this site. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Use of this trademark is subject to Google Permissions.

Copyright © 2017 AndroidAdvices. Part of Digital World Solutions.

To Top