LG V20 Smartphone with Dual Rear Camera & Nougat 7.0 Launched at Rs. 54,999

The South Korean multinational electronics company LG has launched its new flagship smartphone called LG V20 in India. It is the successor of the earlier launched LG V10 smartphone that comes with decent specifications in it. The V20 comes equipped with a dual rear camera and Quad DAC with improved Hi-Fi audio quality, HD Audio Recorder, and Studio Mode. It is the first smartphone that runs on Android v7.0 Nougat out of the box when it was launched earlier in the month of September.



It sports a large 5.7-inch IPS QHD capacitive touchscreen display with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution that gives a pixel density of 513 PPI. The screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 4 with 805G Military Certification on the top of it. There is also a 2.1-inch secondary screen just like earlier seen in V10 smartphone. The V20 comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC paired with 64-bit Quad-core 2.15 GHz processor along with an Adreno 530 GPU that improves the performance with no delay or lag.

It comes packed with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of onboard storage with a maximum expandable storage up to 2TB via microSD card slot. On the rear, it sports a 16-megapixel camera with 75 degrees standard angle lens and f/1.8 aperture. Along with it, there is also an 8-megapixel camera on the rear itself with 135 degrees wide angles lens and aperture of f/2.4. On the front facing, there is a 5-megapixel camera with 120 degrees wide angle lens and f/1.9 aperture. The rear camera can record videos up to 2160p at 30 frames per second.

The V20 comes backed with a 3200 mAh removable battery with Quick charge 3.0 support. The fingerprint scanner is equipped with the rear panel in a circular shape that unlocks the device in a just fraction of seconds. Along with this, there are other security features like Knock Code and Content Lock. It is a Dual SIM (Nano SIM) 4G LTE network enabled smartphone which supports the download speed up to 150Mbps and upload speed up to 50Mbps.

The other connectivity option include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Infrared, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, EDGE, GPRS, 3.5mm audio jack, A-GPS, and USB Type-C port connectivity. The phone also supports USB OTG (Type C) connectivity which allows to access or transfer the data from Pendrive. The onboard sensor of the phone includes Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Digital Compass, Gyroscope, Barometer, and Hall sensor. It measures 159.5mm height, 77.9mm width, 7.6mm thickness and weighs 174 grams.

The smartphone will be officially available to buy at offline retail stores from Tuesday and also available for pre-orders exclusively through Amazon India. It has been priced at Rs. 54,990 for a 64GB variant. The phone will be available in Titan, Silver, and Pink color option. If you have any queries related to this article let us know in the comment section below and stay tuned to Android Advises for more tech news.