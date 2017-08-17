LG V30 Phone To Feature 6″ POLED FullVision Display & Dual Rear Camera Setup

Recently, the South Korean giant has unveiled a new smartphone in the Q-series called as LG Q8 which is a mini version of the LG V20 smartphone and is priced at £599.90 (approx. $777 / Rs. 50,000). Now, the company is going to launch its next upcoming smartphone which has been confirmed on their official Newsroom, but it doesn’t reveal the model name of the device which might be called as LG V30 smartphone. Also, LG has officially announced that its next flagship smartphone will sports FullVision POLED displays.



The upcoming smartphone features a 6-inch POLED full vision 2:1 screen which uses a 20% smaller bezel on the top and has a 50% bezel on the bottom. It has a QHD+ resolution that is 2880 x 1440 pixels which have the same resolution used on the LG G6 phone. The LG V30 would be packed with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection which protects your device from unwanted fall downs, scratches, and smudges.

According to images shown on the LG Newsroom, it would come with a dual edge screen which is same as Galaxy S8 and upcoming Galaxy Note 8 smartphones. This phone would also be packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and is coupled with 4GB of RAM. Moreover, it also has equipped with dual camera setup which includes one ultra wide angle lens sensor and the other sensor packed with a standard sensor.



Also, it would offer f/1.6 aperture which can improve camera performance in the dim light conditions. Additionally, this device would come secondary display which shows notifications for quick access like the LG V10 and LG 20 phones. It would also support for HDR10, which give a new eye-opening experience when you would watch compatible movies & videos. The company has been placed on the back of the phone for maximizing the viewable space, where as the LG V20 has at the bottom of the display.