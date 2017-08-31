LG V30 Smartphone with 6″ OLED FullVision Display & Dual Cameras Launched

Recently, the South Korean giant has unveiled a new smartphone in the Q-series called as LG Q8 which is a mini version of the LG V20 smartphone and is priced at £599.90 (approx. $777 / Rs. 50,000). Now, the company has introduced its flagship smartphone called as LG V30 at IFA event in Berlin. Also, this brand has launched the Plus variant of the LG V30 phone named as LG V30+. It is the video-cinematic smartphone from the brand. It is running on the Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system out of the box.



The LG V30 features a 6-inch 18:9 OLED full vision 2:1 screen which uses a 20% smaller bezel on the top and has a 50% bezel on the bottom. It has a QHD+ resolution that is 2880 x 1440 pixels which have the same resolution used on the LG G6 phone. Moreover, this phone packed with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection which protects your device from unwanted fall downs, scratches, and smudges.

Under the hood, it is supercharged with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The LG V30 phone has a 64GB of internal memory, while the plus variant comes with a 128GB model. Moreover, this phone is supporting an external memory card up to 2TGB. This phone supports an Always-on display (AOP) and a floating bar which helps to access apps quickly. Unlike its predecessor, this phone doesn’t offer a secondary screen.



It also has equipped with dual camera setup which includes one ultra wide angle 16MP sensor and the other sensor packed with a 13MP standard sensor. Also, it offers f/1.6 aperture which can improve camera performance in the dim light conditions. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie sensor. It would also support for HDR10, which give a new eye-opening experience when you would watch compatible movies & videos.



The LG V30 phone supports a DayDream capacity and is backed with a 3,300mAh capacity battery. Also, this phone is supporting a wireless charging. The LG V30 phone comes with an IP68 certification which provides the from the water and dust. Forget about remembering the complicated passwords, this phone packed with a fingerprint sensor for unlocking a smartphone and placed on the rear side. This phone will be available in Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue, and Lavender Violet color options.