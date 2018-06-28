LG X2 Budget friendly Smartphone Announced with 5” Display and Android 7.1.2

LG X2 is the companies new budget-friendly smartphone which has been introduced in Korea. This device will be available in Aurora Black color variant and is priced at 198,000 Korean Won (approx US$ 176). This new handset will be available via four different operators in Korea starting today but nothing is known about the global rollout yet. Well, LG is set to launch many other smartphones which will be launching exclusively in South Korea.

This budget-friendly device which is dubbed as X2 from LG will come with a polycarbonate shell but from the images, we can see a lot of space is been wasted at bezel in the bottom where the capacitive touch buttons have been placed. The handset will be coming with a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) resolutions with an IPS display. Under the hood, the device will be powered with a 1.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon processor coupled with 2GB RAM.

The handset will come with Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system but nothing is mentioned about the further updates. There is a fingerprint sensor on the device to enhance the security levels and LG has provided a 2500mAh battery to power this budget-friendly smartphone. The device supports 4G LTE connectivity and has the connectivity options like Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and few more. Moreover, The device measures 144.8 x 71.9 x 8.2 mm and weighs 152 grams.

LG has provided an 8MP camera on the rear with LED flash and it will be accompanied with a 5MP selfie camera. Since it is a budget-friendly device we cannot expect the dual camera setup which has become mandatory on almost all the smartphones. Apart from these, the smartphone will have a 3.5mm audio jack and has an onboard memory of 16GB which can be extended further with a microSD card slot. Are you planning to get this smartphone from LG? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

