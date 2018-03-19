LG Zone 4 budget friendly Smartphone now available via Verizon for $115 on prepaid

The LG Zone 4 is a new budget-friendly device which will be available via Verizon network. This handset was initially spotted on FCC and will be the successor to the LG Optimus Zone 3. LG has removed the Optimus name tag from the phone and this device will be available for $115 on prepaid. The news about this handset came a few months back in December but it took almost 3 months for it to come into existence.

The LG Zone 4 will come with a moderate 5.0-inch HD touchscreen display with Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system, which is a bit disappointing even after considering it as a budget-friendly handset. The South Korean smartphone maker should have considered pushing Android Oreo on this device. Well, there is a 2,500mAh battery on the rear to power this handset which will be offering up to 16 days of standby time and up to 30 hours of usage time.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.4GHz quad-core SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. The onboard memory is limited to 16GB and can be extended further up to 2TB with microSD card slot. On the rear, the LG Zone 4 will be equipped with 8MP camera sensor which will be accompanied by a 5MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. It also comes with many connectivity options like Wi-F, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, 4G LTE and few more.

Verizon states that this entry-level handset will come with HD Voice and Advance calling features apart from LTE support. Are you planning to get this device? Would you like to use this handset as your secondary smartphone? As of now, the handset is available in the US only, nothing is mentioned about the global roll out yet. Stay tuned to Android Advices and comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same.

Source