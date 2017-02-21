LG’s G5 on AT&T gets Android Nougat update with a built number NRD90U

LG G5 on AT&T starts getting the latest Android 7.0 Nougat update with the built number NRD90U. The Nougat update for the LG G5 on various carriers like Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile and US Cellular has already been rolled out, and AT&T decides to do the same. This OTA (over-the-air) update has to be downloaded, and the size of the update is 1.5GB. The LG software version is H82020j, and it might take some time to hit your device.

You can also check for the update manually by heading to the settings of the device and tap on system update. From here the user needs to download it and then install, but make sure that the device is at least 50 percentage charged and try downloading it on Wi-Fi to save the data charges. Coming to the specs of the LG G 5, the handset comes with 5.3-inch Quad HD display with always-on mode giving a pixel density of 554 PPI.

The LG G5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 530 GPU. The onboard memory of the device is 32GB which can be further extended up to 200GB via microSD card slot. There is a 2800mAH battery on the rear to power the device which will last an entire day on normal usage. The device will now on latest Android 7.0 Nougat with its own UI on the top.

On the camera front, there is a 16MP sensor on the rear with LED flash while it accompanied with an 8MP camera for wide-angle shots and selfies. The device will come with all the connectivity options as well as sensors that are required for automation of the device.

