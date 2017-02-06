LG’s G6 Smartphone leaks with brushed metal back, to be unveiled on Feb 26th

The upcoming flagship device from LG has been leaking for many days now, and the latest leaks show the brushed metal back of the device and also flaunts the front side. Well, from the image we can see the dual rear camera setup as we saw on the LG V20 and below the cameras and the LED flash we can see the fingerprint sensor. Below we can also see the LG G6 branding, but the earlier leaks showed the rear with a shiny rear panel and fingerprint sensor.

The successor of the LG G5 is scheduled to be unveiled at the MWC 2017, and LG has already booked dates for the same. The LG G6 is expected to come with a 5.7-inch display and will be powered by Snapdragon 821 processor instead of Snapdragon 835. Moreover, it will be coming with an uncanny 2880 x 1440 pixels resolutions and an aspect ratio 18:9. The image also shows the USB type-C port along with the speaker grills on the sides, and there is a 3.5, audio jack on the top. We can also expect the handset to come out of the box with the latest Android 7.0 Nougat.

The LG G5 which was launched last year came with 5.3-inch Quad HD display resolution, which can give the brightness levels up to 900 nits. To power the device, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The onboard memory is at 32GB that could be extended via microSD card slot. It came out of the box with Android Marshmallow 6.0 with LG’s custom UI on top. It also sports a 16MP camera on the rear along with the 8MP camera. There is an 8MP selfie camera for video calling.

The LG G6 will be announced on 26th of February in Barcelona, and we can expect the handset to be announced in multiple variants. It could also be a waterproof device and come out of the box, with Android Nougat 7.0.

