LYF Water 9 Smartphone with Fingerprint Sensor Launched at Rs. 8,499

Recently LYF launched special edition smartphone called LYF F1 with decent specifications at a price tag of Rs. 13,999. Now the LYF has come up with another water series smartphone in the market that is called LYF Water 9. It features Gesture Control, Multi Finger Gesture, Auto Answer, Flip to mute and Air Gesture. The phone measures 153.5 x 77.8 x 7.9 mm dimensions and weighs 168 grams which feels pretty decent while holding the phone in hand. It is available in Gold color variant.

The LYF Water 9 smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS capacitive touchscreen display with 1920 x 1080 pixels that offers a pixel density of 401 PPI. The display is scratch resistant protected by 2.5D Curved Dragontrail Glass on the top of it. The device runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop with pre-loaded applications out of the box. Under the hood, it is armed with MediaTek MT6753 Octa-core processor clocked at 1.3 GHz and coupled with Mali T720 GPU and 2GB RAM which helps the device to run smoother.

It packs 16GB of inbuilt storage with the memory expansion up to 32GB via microSD card slot. It is a Dual SIM phone with 4G VoLTE connectivity and supports 850 / 1800 / 2300MHz bands speed. The other connectivity option includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth v4.1, 3.5 mm audio jack, A-GPS, NFC and Micro USB v2.0 port connectivity. The phone is powered by 2800 mAh non-removable battery that gives talk time up to 10 hours and a Stand by time up to 115 hours.

There is a 13-megapixel rear facing Camera which features Autofocus, CMOS Image Sensor, Self-timer, Touch to focus and Dual Tone LED flash for capturing brighter images even in the low light environment and it is capable of recording full HD video at 1080p resolution. On the front, there is a 5- megapixel camera for taking Selfies, video chats, and record videos as well. The phone is backed with a fingerprint sensor, and also other sensors includes Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light and Gyro Sensor.

LYF Water 9 is available at a price tag of Rs. 8,499 with Jio Welcome offer which packs Unlimited Voice Calls, 4G internet, and SMS and also the User can enjoy Jio apps that include Jio Music, Jio TV, and Jio Magazine till the end of the next year (2017). Recently, this brand has launched the LYF Flame 7s and Wind 4s smartphone that are priced at Rs. 3,499 and Rs. 7,699 respectively. So stay tuned for related tech news on Android Advices for more.