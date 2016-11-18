LYF Wind 7i with 5.0″ HD Display & Snapdragon 210 SoC Launched at Rs. 4,999

The Indian Smartphone company LYF launched new Wind series smartphone called LYF Wind 7i. In the recent days, this company launched LYF Flame 8 and LYF F1 smartphone with decent specifications in it. The smooth finish design of wind 7i looks beautiful. The gesture control feature helps to launch Camera, Controls the music player, Mute incoming calls or access apps from locked screen by multiple gesture controls. The Wind 7i is available in Online and other Local retail stores at a price tag of Rs. 4,999. It is available in Black and Blue color variants.



Coming to the specifications of Wind 7i comes with a 5-inch IPS HD capacitive touch screen display at 1280 x 720 pixels resolution that gives a pixels density of 294 PPI. It offers a great viewing experience and the display protected by a hard AGC glass on the top of it. The phone is backed by a 2250mAh removable battery that gives standby time up to 180 hours, audio playback up to 32 hours, video playback up to 5 hours and talk time up to 9 hours in 4G connectivity.

On the rear, there is an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus, LED flash and can able to capture a video at 720p resolution at 30 frames per seconds. There is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera to take Selfie pictures, record a video and also helps to make a video call. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) Quad-core processor at a clocking speed of 1.3GHz paired with Adreno 304 GPU and 1GB of RAM which ensures smooth running while multi-tasking with no lag.

It packs with an 8GB internal storage for storing multimedia, or other relevant documents and that can be further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. The phone comes with a Dual SIM slot with 4G enabled which supports band speed up to 150Mbps download speed and 50Mbps upload speed. At one time only one SIM slot can be used for 4G while the other will work on 2G. It runs on latest Android Marshmallow v6.0.1 with pre-loaded apps out of the box that improves the user experience.

The phone connectivity option includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.0, VoLTE, EDGE, GPRS, FM-radio, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, and Micro USB v2.0 port connectivity. It also supports USB OTG (On-the-go) connectivity that helps to Share, copy, access and transfer data from pen drive. It measures 143.5mm high, 72mm width, 8.7mm thickness and weighs 156 grams. The sensors of this phone include Proximity, Accelerometer, and Ambient light sensor. Let us know what are your thoughts about this phone in the comment section below and stay tuned to Android advises for more tech news.