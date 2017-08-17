M-Tech TEZ4G with 5″ FWVGA Display & 2,400mAh Battery Launched For Rs. 4,999

M-Tech is a brand which has been releasing affordable devices promoted by M-Tech Informatics Ltd with its headquarters in Delhi. It has a wide range of smartphones and feature phones in its portfolio that offer world class quality products with reliable service after sales. Today, this company has introduced another device in the smartphone category which is called as TEZ4G. It is the affordable smartphone from the company and is offering a price tag of Rs. 4,999 which will be available in Gold and Black color variants.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Goutam Kumar Jain, Director, M-tech Informatics Ltd, said, “At M-tech we take pride in being a consumer centric and insight driven company. After carefully analyzing consumer buying patterns, we realized that buying a smartphone mostly involves four important criteria – performance, durability, style and of course price. The new TEZ 4G VoLTE smartphone packs all the four criteria and more. From super fast data connectivity to powerful processor, battery and camera, tough Dragontrail glass providing durability, a stunning curved design and OTG support; TEZ offers useful features at a very affordable price. We believe TEZ is the best in the category and consumers will certainly love it.”



Talking about specifications, the M-Tech TEZ4G sports a 5-inch FWVGA IPS screen and has a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. Moreover, it comes with a Dragontrail glass protection which provides unmatched resistance to scratches and cracks for the device. Under the hood, this phone is powered by unknown quad-core processor clocks at 1.3GHz coupled with 1GB of RAM & 8GB of internal memory.

This phone is packed with a 2,400mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver 11 hours of talk time and lasts a standby time 216 hours. It runs on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. For photography, it offers 5MP rear camera & 2MP front-facing camera for seizing better photos. Connectivity options include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Micro-USB port, OTG support, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio.