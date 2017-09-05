Mafe Air 4G-enabled Smartphone with Android 7.0 Nougat Launched For Rs. 3,999

Mafe Mobile is known for launching affordable smartphones and recently released the Mafe Shine 820 phone at a price tag of Rs. 6,499, which is the successor of the Mafe Shine 810 smartphone and is priced at just Rs. 4,599. Now, this brand has come up with another 4G-enabled smartphone in the market named as Mafe Air. It would be available in two vibrant color options such as Champagne gold and Coffee. It is priced at just Rs. 3,999 which is available at 14,000+ retail points and leading e-commerce sites such as Snapdeal.com, Flipkart.com, Shopclues.com among others.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Jaikishan Agarwal, Director- Operations, Saawariya Impex Pvt Ltd, said, ‘Our customer centric philosophy and commitment to quality has helped us sell over 2.5 mn devices till dateand is testimony to our in depth understanding of consumers particularly in smaller cities and towns. The all new Mafe AIR is designed for the first time smartphone user who has aspirations but is also looking for a value for money product. Our new offering blends design, durability, performance and affordability into one device setting new benchmarks in the industry. Additionally, our 650 service centres across the country deliver all necessary support and peace of mind. We are positive that the AIR will receive a great response from our esteemed customers.”

Talking about specifications, this phone sports a 10.16 cms (4-inch) WVGA screen with a resolution of 800 x 480 pixel resolution which offers a 233ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, it is enclosed with a 1.3GHz unknown quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. There is a 16GB of internal memory which is further expandable up to 32GB via microSD card slot. This phone is powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box with pre-installed applications.



It supports a dual SIM phone packed with a 4G LTE network and backed by a 2000mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver up to 10 hours and lasts 22 hours of standby time. For photography, this phone rocks a 5MP primary camera with LED flash and has a 2MP selfie sensor at the front. It comes with a 10.7mm of thickness and is weighing around 120 grams, which gives an extremely light weight phone and slim profile body. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack and more.