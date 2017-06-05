The Moto Z Play is one of the successful smartphones that Moto has launched. Everything about the smartphone was liked by everyone. From hardware to software, everything was on point. In terms of the software, it was running Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. However, recently the company also rolled out the Nougat software for it. And now, Android 7.1.1 Nougat ROM is also available for the smartphone. If for some reason you haven’t received the update, then your only option is to manually update it.
Well, if you are wondering how to do it, then you are in the right place since today we will be showing you exactly how to manually Install Android 7.1.1 based Nougat ROM on Moto Z Play. But before we begin the installation process, let’s just quickly take a look at the different features that it offers.
About the ROM
This new version of Android which we are about to install today is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. Do make a note that will only work with Moto Z Play smartphone and hence we suggest you try and install this only on Moto Z Play smartphone. If you install this on any other device, then may end up with a completely bricked smartphone as well. This is an official ROM for the smartphone and it is 950MB in size. You can check out the company’s official website for more info about the different changes it brings, etc. Now let’s take a look some of the prerequisites that are required for the installation.
Prerequisite
- One of the first thing which you need to make sure is that you are installing this on Moto Z Play smartphone only. As mentioned earlier, if you try and install this on any other device, then you may end up with a completely bricked smartphone.
- You will also need ADB and fast boot driver in order to properly install this software. So be sure to download them as well.
- Once done, be sure to enable USB debugging on your smartphone as well. You can do this by going to Settings -> Developer options.
- And the last thing which you need to download is the firmware file from the link given below. This is every important for the installation without which you won’t be able to proceed further.
- And lastly, you need to make sure that your smartphone has at least 40-percent battery left. If your smartphone’s battery dies in the middle during the installation, then again you may end up bricking your smartphone.
- Now assuming that you have downloaded all the required files, we can begin the installation process.
- Once you have downloaded the firmware file, move it to the fastboot installaion folder.
- Once done, now go to ADB and fastboot installation folder and open command window. You can do this by pressing and holding shift + right click.
- After that, it is now time to connect your phone to the computer.
- Once done, simply copy and paste the below code to the command prompt.
- adb devices
- At this point, you should be seeing your device in the list and if yes, then copy paste the below given code.
- adb sideload File Name.zip
- Now, just wait for the process to get over. It may take a few minutes to install depending on your computer’s processing power.
- Once the installation is done, your device will automatically reboot into the new ROM.
Installation
Do make a note that the first reboot may take some time since it has to initiate a lot of things for the first time. Hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries with the same, then be sure to let us know by dropping a comment down below. Also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.