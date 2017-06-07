The Moto X Play smartphone is one of the most successful smartphones that Motorola has ever launched. It has an excellent hardware which matches the near-stock Android software to give an overall great performance. However, if you are using the Moto X Play smartphone, then you already know that it is still running on Android 7.0 Nougat and still the new Nougat 7.1.1 is yet to arrive for the smartphone. Motorola has already started rolling out the update and if for some reason if you still haven’t received the update, then your only option is to update it manually.
Well, if you wondering how to do it then you are in the right place since today in this tutorial we will be showing you exactly how to do it. Today we will be showing you how to manually Install Android 7.1.1 Nougat Firmware on the Moto X Play Smartphone. But before we begin the installation process, let’s see what are the different new features that it comes with.
About the Firmware
This new version of Android which we are about to install today is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. Do make a note that will only work with Moto X Play smartphone and hence we suggest you try and install this only on Moto X Play smartphone. If you install this on any other device, then may end up with a completely bricked smartphone as well. This is an official ROM for the smartphone and it is 1100MB in size. This update also brings the VoLTE feature to the Moto X Play smartphone. You can check out the company’s official website for more info about the different changes it brings, etc. Now let’s take a look some of the prerequisites that are required for the installation.
Pre-requisites
- One of the first thing which you need to make sure is that you are installing this on Moto X Play smartphone only. As mentioned earlier, if you try and install this on any other device, then you may end up with a completely bricked smartphone.
- You will also need ADB and fast boot driver in order to properly install this software. So be sure to download them as well.
- Once done, be sure to enable USB debugging on your smartphone as well. You can do this by going to Settings -> Developer options.
- And the last thing which you need to download is the firmware file from the link given below. This is every important for the installation without which you won’t be able to proceed further.
- And lastly, you need to make sure that your smartphone has at least 40-percent battery left. If your smartphone’s battery dies in the middle during the installation, then again you may end up bricking your smartphone.
Download Nougat Firmware For Moto X Play
Installation
- Now assuming that you have downloaded the file from the link given above, it is now time to begin the installation process.
- The first thing which you need to do is install Moto driver and ADB fastboot on your computer.
- Once done, simply go to the installed folder and open the command prompt window. You can do this by pressing Shift key + right click at the same time.
- Once done, simply boot the smartphone into the bootloader mode. You can do this by pressing volume down + power button at the same time.
- Now at this point, simply copy and paste the command given below into the command prompt window.
- fastboot oem fb_mode_set
fastboot flash partition gpt.bin
fastboot flash bootloader bootloader.img
fastboot flash logo logo.bin
fastboot flash boot boot.img
fastboot flash recovery recovery.img
fastboot flash system system.img
fastboot flash fsg fsg.mbn
fastboot erase cache
fastboot erase userdata
fastboot erase customize
fastboot erase clogo
fastboot oem fb_mode_clear
fastboot reboot
- Once this is done, your instllaion will begin. Do make a note that it may take some time to finish and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same.
- Once it gets over, your device will automatically reboot into the new firmware.
Do make a note that the first reboot may take some time since it has to initiate a lot of things for the first time. Hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries with the same, then be sure to let us know by dropping a comment down below. Also, stay tuned to Android Advices for more tutorials like this.