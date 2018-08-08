Meizu 16 and 16 Plus Smartphones announced with in-display fingerprint sensors

Meizu 16 and 16 Plus are two new smartphones from Meizu that have been announced. These handsets are the successors of the Meizu 15 and 15 Plus and these were showcased earlier this year in the month of April also. Both the smartphones are available for order in China from today and will be going for sale from 16th of August and 20th of August respectively. The base variant of the Meizu 16 is priced at 2698 Yuan (approx US$ 395) while the base variant of the Meizu 16 Plus is priced at 3198 Yuan (approx US$ 468). Both these handsets will come with in-display fingerprint sensors and Snapdragon 845 processors.

The Meizu 16 will come with 6-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is a Dual SIM variant. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core processor coupled with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and Adreno 630 GPU. Out of the box, it will come with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with Flyme OS on top. There is a 12MP + 20MP camera set up on the rear with Sony IMX380 sensor, Four-axis OIS, PDAF, Laser auto-focus and a few more from the primary camera.

On the front, we can see a 20MP camera with AI face unlock and f/2.0 aperture. There is a 3010mAh battery with mCharge fast charging technology. Well, coming to the bigger Meizu 16 Plus, it will be coming with 6.5-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and will have the same Snapdragon 845 SoC with eight cores. It will also be accompanied with 6GB / 8GB RAM with Adreno 630 GPU. The same camera setup has been used on this device, as it is used with its sibling Meizu 16 and will have a bigger 3640mAh battery with mCharge fast charging feature.

This device will also come out of the box with Android 8.1 Oreo with Flyme OS and expected to get further updates also. The onboard storage varies as the handset comes in 64GB / 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Meizu 16 with 8GB / 128GB variant is priced at 3298 Yuan (approx US$438) while 16 Plus 8GB / 256GB variant is priced at 3998 Yuan (approx US$ 585). What are your views on these handsets? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advises for more.

