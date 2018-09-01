Meizu 16X gets certified with 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and in-display fingerprint sensor

Meizu has earlier announced its Meizu 16 and 16 Plus smartphones and now a new device called as the Meizu 16X with the model number M872Q has been certified by TENAA in China. The device is expected sport an in-display finger print sensor and also the Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of Snapdragon 845. The handset is also expected to come in Matte Black Frosted Gold and Ceramic White color variants which could be announced in September.

According to the leaks, the upcoming Meizu 16X will be coming with a 6-inch (1080 × 2160) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 10000: 1. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 710 10nm Octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The handset supports Dual SIM connectivity and comes out of the box with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system based on Flyme OS.

Coming to the camera section, the device has a 12MP rear-facing sensor with a Sony IMX380 sensor with f/1.8 aperture size and also has a four-axis OIS, PDAF along with Laser auto-focus. There is also a secondary 20 MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX350 sensor, f/2.6 aperture, and 6-LED ring LED flash. On the front, we can find a 20MP camera with AI face unlock. Apart from these, there is an In-display fingerprint sensor to enhance the security levels of the device.

The handset supports Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C along with 4G VoLTE. TO power the handset there is a 3010mAh battery with mCharge fast technology. The handset will be 151.2×73.6.7.5mm and weighs 154 grams. The onboard storage is 64GB internal storage which could be extended via microSD card slot. The device will also have all the required sensors for automation of the handset. What are your views on the device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for news and updates.

