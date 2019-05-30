Meizu 16Xs Launched with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6GB RAM & Triple Rear Cameras

Meizu has been launching many smartphones under its Meizu 16 series and now the latest addition to it is the Meizu 16Xs which is also the fifth in the series. This handset is going to be the Meizu’s first smartphone with a triple rear camera setup but like many other Chinese companies, even Meizu has less market and is limited mostly to China. The handset is going to be available in Coral Orange color and Atlantis Blue color options.

It will be coming with a 3D curved body and an aluminum frame and measures at 152 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm and weighs 165 grams. The Meizu 16Xs is equipped with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolutions giving 18.6:9 aspect ratio which is a bit odd considering other devices in the market. Meizu calls this display as Extreme bezel-less display as it has no bezels and notch. Furthermore, the display of this particular device has been VDE certified for blocking harmful Blue light that is emitted from the screes of the phone.

Well, under the hood, there is an 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform coupled with Kryo 460 CPU and Adreno 612 GPU. The handset is available in 6GB RAM option along with 64GB as well as 128GB of UFS flash storage. The device does not have a microSD card so there is no option of further expansion of the storage. It has a 4000mAh battery on the back with the support for 18W mCharge fast charging. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor along with the support for AI face unlocking.

The handset will be coming out of the box with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system with Flyme 7 OS on top and also comes with the features like Hyper Gaming mode which improves the performance of the smartphone while playing games. Talking about the camera of Meizu 16Xs, it comes with a 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/1.9 aperture. The handset measures 152 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm and weighs 165 grams.

On the front, we can find a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture size and both the cameras support HDR+ and portrait mode. The device is priced at CNY 1698 (approx USD 245) for the 64GB variant while the 128GB option is priced at CNY 1998 (approx USD 290). The smartphone is going for pre-orders starting today and will be on sale from 10th of June in China. Comment in the section if you have more queries and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.