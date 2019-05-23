Meizu 16Xs to Launch with Triple Rear Cameras on May 30

Meizu’s upcoming device has been in the leaks from many days and it was also listed on TENNA with model M926Q. The Meizu 16Xs smartphone is now confirmed to be launched on 30th of May in China and nothing about the global launch is known as of now. Furthermore, the device is also confirmed to weigh 165 grams and might be sporting Snapdragon 700 series chipset which we should be known soon.

According to TENAA listing, the Meizu 16Xs will be coming with a curved glossy finish body and has a 2.5D curved glass on the front. The device will be coming out of the box with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system with Flyme OS on top and will be powered with a 4000mAh battery with the support for fast charging technology. This upcoming handset will be sporting a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2232 x 1080 pixels) resolution with an unknown aspect ratio.

There is an unknown octa-core SoC with 2.0GHz clocking speeds on the device and as per the leaks, it should be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Platform. There is a 6GB RAM option along with 64GB of onboard storage and could come with a microSD card slot option also to extend the storage further. The connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port and there is no fingerprint sensor on the rear hinting an in-display fps.

Talking about the camera the device will be sporting 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera set up along with a 16MP selfie sensor on the front. The handset will be coming with the power button and volume rockers on the right side of it. We should be getting more details on the same in the coming days when the handset becomes official on 30th. Comment in the section below if you have more queries and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.