Meizu M6 Note with 5.5″ FHD Display & Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched, Pricing Starts From 1099 Yuan

Meizu is the latest Chinese handset maker to launch their flagship smartphones in 2017 at an affordable price bracket. Recently, we have reported about this brand would be working on a new smartphone with a support of secondary screen which is called as Meizu X2. Now, Meizu has launched M6 Note smartphone in China which is the successor of the Meizu M5 Note. It is priced at 1099 Yuan for 16GB variant and 1299 Yuan for a 32GB model. It will be available in Obsidian Black, Champagne Gold, and Haoyue Silver color options.



According to specifications, it sports a 5.5-inch FHD display which has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 401ppi of pixel density. This Note 6 is running on Android 7.1 Nougat which is based on Flyme OS 6.0. Under the hood, It is supercharged with a 2.0Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core Cortex A53 processor coupled with Adreno 506graphics while its predecessor came with a MediaTek Helio P10 chipset. This smartphone is available in two variants such as 16GB & 32GB. Both models have packed with a 3GB of RAM. Also, this phone will be available in 64GB + 4GB RAM model, which haven’t revealed the pricing.

Like its predecessor, the Meizu M6 Note is also backed by a 4,000mAh capacity battery, which would give a battery juice more than a day of normal usage. It is a dual SIM Phone carried by a 4G LTE network and has a model number of M721Q. For photography, this phone features a dual rear camera setup which contains a 12MP monochrome sensor and a 5MP RGB sensor, which packed with a f/2.0 aperture, which captures excellent pictures with sharply focused images and has an attractive blurred background.



For selfies, it has a 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture for shooting amazing selfies. The M6 Note comes with a metal body design which measures a 154.6 x 75.2 x 8.35 mm in dimensions and has a device weight about 173 grams. Moreover, this phone comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor which is embedded with a physical home button. Recently, Meizu has launched Pro 7 & Pro 7 Plus smartphones in China and pricing starts from 2880 Yuan. The Meizu M5 Note was launched in China last year at a price tag of 899 Yuan for the 16GB variant, costs at 999 Yuan for the 32GB model and the high-end model has a 1499 Yuan for 64GB.