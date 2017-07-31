News

Meizu X2 Smartphone Surfaces Online with Circular Secondary Display

Only a few brands have launched their smartphones with a secondary display technology such as LG, HTC, and Meizu. LG has introduced the secondary display on its LG V20 smartphone, and the HTC unveiled with the same technology on its HTC U Ultra smartphone. Recently, Meizu also added on this list and launched with two new flagships such as Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus. Now, The Chinese manufacturer again in the news that has leaked a couple of images as it suggests that, a new smartphone embedded with a secondary display which is called as Meizu X2.

The Meizu Pro 7 & Pro 7 Plus smartphones come with a secondary display is rectangular, but the new model images are suggesting that it comes with a circular secondary display at the back. Also, the images are revealing that it would honestly assume to show things like only date/time and battery status of the device. Another notable thing about this leaked image is it comes with an only single camera at the back but the Meizu Pro 7 & Pro 7 Plus smartphone packed with dual rear cameras at the back.

The leaks have not revealed any hardware specifications, but it seems to be a mid-range affordable smartphone from the company because images are showing smaller size display with lower resolution, single rear camera. To recall, Meizu Pro 7 smartphone comes a 5.2″ super AMOLED display with 103% NTSC color gamut and is powered by two variants such as 4GB RAM + 64GB model with Helio P25 processor priced at 2880 Yuan (approximately $426 in the U.S / Rs. 27,440).

While 4GB + 128GB variant with Helio X30 model cost at 3380 Yuan (approximately $500 in the U.S./ Rs. 32,205). The Meizu Pro 7 Plus smartphone comes with 5.7″ AMOLED screen with 1000:1 contrast ratio and Helio X30 chipset. Though, this phone is also available in two variants such as 6GB RAM + 64GB variant priced at 3580 Yuan (approximately $530 in the U.S / Rs. 34,110), while the 6GB + 128GB model costs at 4080 Yuan (approximately $604 in the U.S / Rs. 38,875).

