Meizu’s New Border-less mblu Zero Smartphone Surfaces Online

Every manufacturer has been interested in developing bezel-less smartphones which are now the biggest trend in the market. The Samsung Launched with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio phones of Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, and Note 8. Recently, many other smartphones came with this technology like Sharp Aquos S2, Umidigi S2 & S2 Pro, Micromax Canvas Infinitiy, LG Q6, G6, V30 and V30+ and more. Also, few manufacturers would be planning with a full-vision display of smartphones such as Cubot X18, Blackview S8, Konka S8 and more. However, another Chinse handset maker is working on a new terminal with a border-less design of smartphone named as Meizu mblu Zero which has been leaked on microblogging webisite on Twitter.

This new border-less design of smartphone would be expected to unveil in the first quarter of 2018, according to Asia media reports and revealed image regarding this phone which suggests that it would be a “new world of displays.” According to an image, we have noticed that it would come with thin frames and curved glass at the corners which mean it would support a 2.5D curved glass at the edges. It would also feature a similar frame-less design of upcoming iPhone 8 smartphone.

Earlier rumors have been suggesting that it would offer a price tag around 4000 yuan or about 513 euros. This phone would provide a bezel-less display on the bottom of the front panel and also integrates fingerprint sensor embedded with a physical home button. Also, we are expecting that it would sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset like the previous model that is Meizu M6 Note. As of now, we don’t have any details about hardware specifications, pricing and when will be going officially launch this device.

To recall, Meizu has recently launched the M6 Note smartphone which is the successor of the Meizu M5 Note device. It is priced at 1099 Yuan for 16GB model and 1299 Yuan for the 32GB variant. It sports a 5.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 625 SoC, Octa-core Cortex A53 processor, 4,000mAh battery, dual rear camera contains 12MP + 5MP and has a 16MP front-facing camera. This phone houses a 16GB & 32GB models packed with 3GB of RAM and 64GB variant packed with 4GB RAM.