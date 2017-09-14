Micromax Bharat 2+, Bharat 3 & Bharat 4 Devices with Android Nougat Announced

Recently, the Domestic handset maker has launched the full-vision display smartphone at an affordable specifications & price, which is called as Micromax Canvas Infinity. It is priced at Rs. 9,999, which would be available via Amazon India for pre-ordering. Now, this brand has expanded their portfolio by adding three new devices in the Bharat series. They are called as Micromax Bharat 2+, Bharat 3 and Bharat 4, which are now listed on their official website with few specifications. As of now, the official page hasn’t disclosed any pricing & availability of these devices. Earlier this year, the Micromax company introduced new Bharat series smartphone to release low-end 4G LTE device in the Indian market.



Micromax Bharat 2+:

This device is the upgraded version of the Micromax Bharat 2 smartphone which had earlier launched at a price tag of 3,499. The Bharat 2+ sports a 4-inch WVGA display which is the screen resolution on the Bharat 2 device. Under the hood, it comes packed with an unknown quad-core processor and is powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with pre-installed applications.



It would have a 22-regional languages support which you can communicate with others in your mother tongue. For optics, this phone rocks a 5MP rear-facing camera and has a 2MP secondary camera. It is a dual SIM phone carries by 4G LTE network. This company hasn’t provided other specifications on its official page.

Micromax Bharat 3:

It features a 4.5-inch FWVGA display which has a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels resolution and is offering a 218ppi of pixel density. This phone would also be equipped with an Android 7.0 Nougat OS and packed with a 1.3GHz quad-core MT6737 processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics and 1GB of RAM. There is an 8GB of internal memory which also further expandable up to 32GB via microSD card slot.



The Bharat 3 phone comes with a 5MP rear & front camera. The dual SIM phone supports 22-regional languages and smart key feature, which is used for taking screen shots and turning the device to silent mode. Also, this phone supports a 4G LTE network and other connectivity options as well.

Micromax Bharat 4:

This phone has better specifications compared to other two devices and also gets a little higher price. It sports a 5-inch IPS display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and has a 2.5D curved glass on top it. It is supercharged with a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core 1.3GHz processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics and the same 1GB RAM which has used in the Bharat 3 smartphone. There is a 16GB of internal storage which is supporting a microSD card up to 32GB.



The Bharat 4 comes with a cutting-edge design and is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. This phone provides a 22-regional languages support and as well as equipped with a smart key button for changing the device to silent mode and shoot quick screen shots. In terms of camera, this phone would offer the same sensors on the Micromax Bharat 3 device.