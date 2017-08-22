Micromax Canvas Infinity with 18:9 Aspect Ratio Smartphone Launched For Rs. 9,999

Domestic handset maker Micromax recently launched the Evok Dual Note smartphone with dual rear camera setup and offered affordable price which is 9,999INR. Now, this brand has come up with a new device in new Infinix series called as Micromax Canvas Infinity. It comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio as LG offered this feature on their devices like LG G6 and Q6. While many brands are going to unveil their devices with this technology such as leagoo KIICAA S8, Uhans I8, Zopo new phone, Elephone new phone and Bluboo S8.



Also, Samsung is planning on its upcoming smartphone – Note 8, Apple is working on iPhone 8 phone, the LG is developing with its next phone which is LG V30. The new Micromax phone is priced at Rs. 9,999 which is exclusively available through e-commerce website that is Amazon India and will also be available in offline stores in coming days. Talking about specifications, It comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS screen which has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and has a 2.5D curved glass on top of it.

The Canvas Infinity smartphone equipped with a metal body design and packed with two shiny antenna lines at the top and bottom of the rear side. It is supercharged with a Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor along with Adreno 308 graphics and 3GB of RAM, which provides smooth multitasking experience when you run multiple apps at the same time. There is a 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. It is a dual SIM phone equipped with 4G LTE connectivity.



The new device is backed by a non-removable 2,900mAh capacity battery which delivers talk time up to 20 hours and provides a standby time about 420 hours. It is powered by an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and is packed with a fingerprint sensor which sits below the rear camera. For Photography, it has a 13MP rear-facing camera with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. There is a 16MP selfie camera with 81.5-degree wide angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, and screen flash.